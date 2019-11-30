Jorge Masvidal Reveals One Thing Fans Do That Angers Him

Spread the word!













As many have learned this year, Jorge Masvidal is not someone you want to anger.

Leon Edwards learned that following UFC London while Ben Askren was the most notable example after his heated rivalry with “Gamebred” led him to receiving the quickest knockout in UFC history.

That result transcended Masvidal into the mainstream as he has now solidified himself as one of the most popular fighters in the promotion. But despite the newfound attention, the former Strikeforce fighter prefers to stay indoors:

“I’m just indoors most of the time now,” Masvidal said in a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries (via MMA News). “I’m not great at small chat, so when I have to do it all the time, like when I go to the supermarket and you take like 15 pictures – the talking. If it’s just like a picture and a thing, it’s cool, but when it’s like a lot of questions and stuff – and I treat everybody the same. I shook five guys’ hands, I’m not going to be an (expletive) to you like, ‘Oh, you’re the sixth guy, get out of my face,’ so that to me, to have to stay sharp like that the whole day?

“And plus, my anxiety starts to kick in, so I stay indoors for most of the part. Large crowds give me anxiety, like being in those mosh pits and stuff, you know.”

While chit chat is not something Masvidal likes, there’s something that riles him up even more when it comes to fans — talking to him while he’s training:

“I’m training at my house, too, most of the time because now when I go to the gym, photoshoot, you know, it’s crazy,” Masvidal added. “And that’s the only time I get mad, actually – when I’m at work. I don’t show up to anybody’s job and start (expletive) with them. ‘What are you doing on this computer,’ you know?

“One thing is cool if you just get the picture, but then they start talking to you while you’re in the middle of training. It’s like, ‘My brother, my mind’s in another place.’”

It’s certainly not unreasonable. UFC fighters are virtually trained killers and to disturb them while they’re training doesn’t seem like the best idea whatsoever.

