Jorge Masvidal took issue with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s latest comments.

In a recent interview, Usman declared his interest in a rematch with Masvidal as he felt he didn’t perform to the best of his capabilities in his unanimous decision win at UFC 251 in July last year.

One factor was his broken nose leading up to the event while Usman also claimed he didn’t use any of his tools against Masvidal.

“I was unhappy because as much as I put into preparing for fights, I basically was just on autopilot that fight,” Usman said. “A lot of things played a factor in that fight. I’m way better than that. I have way more tools and skills to display than what I showed because out there, I beat him with stuff I’ve been doing for five years.

“It’s me versus me out there. So, there’s a potential of that fight happening again if he (Jorge Masvidal) works himself there, but I want to do it again because I want to put an exclamation on it. I want to finish him. I want to impress myself.“

Those comments didn’t fly by Masvidal who responded on social media soon after.

“Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt,” Masvidal tweeted.

Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt https://t.co/lNJZqmFTkx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 2, 2021

Masvidal is referring to the fact that he took the fight on six days’ notice and has long claimed he would be able to defeat Usman with a full camp now that he had gone 25 minutes with him.

However, he needs a win before he can dream of doing just that. Enter Colby Covington?

Would you favor Masvidal’s chances against Usman with a full camp?