BMF titlist Jorge Masvidal has reacted to the news Joe Biden who has been projected as the winner of the 2020 American presidential election ahead of current president Donald Trump.

The man himself took to social media to react to becoming the 46th U.S president, he wrote.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Masvidal also took to social media but seemed less than convinced that Biden had actually managed to beat Trump who he has spent the last few months campaigning for.

“The media state has declared Joe Biden the President,” Masvidal wrote. “I wonder when trump gonna drop the hammer to fix the scorecard?”

The media state has declared Joe Biden the President. I wonder when trump gonna drop the hammer to fix the scorecard? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

‘Gamebred’ is clearly not taking this political defeat laying down and like many online right now he is suggesting president Trump has been the victim of electoral fraud – head to his Twitter page to see what else Masvidal has to say on the matter.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal and his reaction to Joe Biden being declared winner of the 2020 American election?