BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal delivered an impassioned final speech in favour of Donald Trump ahead of the American presidential election.

‘Gamebred’ has been a very visible and vocal part of Trump’s campaign to secure the vote in Florida. The U.S president once again relied on Masvidal to rally up support at his Grand Finale in the state.

The UFC superstar took to the mic and implored the crowd to vote for Trump who he says was doing a great job as President before the pandemic hit.

“I’m a professional athlete and I’ve been one for most of my life so I’ve always seen things through a sports lens,” Masvidal said. “That makes Donald Trump our head coach and before the global pandemic we were winning super bowls, numerous ones. When you win the super bowl you don’t get fired. You don’t lose your job. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like the players he puts on the field, what he says on Twitter that may hurt your feelings or the plays he runs. You sure as hell don’t replace him for another coach that’s been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won a f*cking game.”

“We have a wolf rattling on our door. We need a lion to protect us. Thank God we have one – his name is Donald Trump.”

Now that the election campaign is almost over Masvidal can begin to focus on fighting again. The welterweight knockout artist hasn’t fought since coming up short in his late notice title bid against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 earlier this year.

‘Gamebred’ has been linked to a rematch with Nate Diaz who he beat at UFC 244 to secure the inaugural BMF belt. However as of late, the UFC seems to want Masvidal to face off against his former teammate and fellow Trump supporter Colby Covington. The pair who used to be friends are now bitter enemies and it’s a beef everyone wants to see settled inside the Octagon.

What did you make of Jorge Masvidal and his final speech in support of Donald Trump?