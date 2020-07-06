Jorge Masvidal Passes COVID-19 Test, Headed To Abu Dhabi To Face Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is officially set to take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Taking to twitter today ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed the news stating that Masvidal had been cleared to travel to Abu Dhabi after passing a COVID-19 test.

Jorge Masvidal passed his COVID-19 test. He will be leaving for Abu Dhabi tomorrow.



As a result, the UFC has officially announced the Usman vs. Masvidal fight on its social channels. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

The news has been highly anticipated since Gilbert Burns was forced to pull out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

This saw Masvidal back in the picture after failed negations for the bout earlier this year. The pair had been lined up to face off following an altercation between the two at the Superbowl back in 2019.

Since then it seemed this was to be Usman’s next title defense until contract negotiations stalled after the UFC and Masvidal were unable to come to terms with money.

The UFC announced the fight on twitter earlier today (6/7/2020).

“OFFICIAL, The BMF steps in on six days notice for #UFC251”

Due to these unprecedented circumstances, it seems an agreement has been reached between the two parties, and now the long-anticipated matchup between the two will come to fruition.

At this stage there has been no information shared regarding Burns getting his shot at the title. Burns earned the opportunity after defeating Tyron Woodley earlier this year.

The match up was to see him face off against his team-mate Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Due to the two sharing a coach, Usman took his camp to a different location under the guidance of head coach Trevor Wittman.

Who do you see taking out the victory in this short notice matchup?