Jorge Masvidal has been speaking about a potential crossover fight with the biggest star in boxing, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

‘Gamebred’ was in attendance as the Mexican defended his WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles against Anvi Yildirim this past weekend.

Canelo dominated his Turkish opponent from the first bell. The 30-year-old scored a heavy knockdown in round three and Yildirim’s corner threw in the towel before the start of the fourth frame.

Post-fight, Masvidal was full of praise when talking about Canelo with IFL TV.

“I love to see the disparity, the great vast difference between the number one and everybody else,” Masvidal said. “Truly, Canelo is the pound-for-pound guy right now. Offense is looking insane. The defense looks great. And the way he’s getting his timing and distance? Ridiculous. I knew it was going to be a blowout, but I didn’t think it was going to be like that.

“After round one he was just pot shotting him to death,” Masvidal continued. “It was just interesting to see what he can do to a number one contender so easily. Brings up the question: who can challenge this dude at 165 pounds? Because I truly feel it’s his weight right here. I don’t see nobody at 165.”

‘Gamebred’ was then asked about a potential fight between him and Canelo.

“Definitely a dream,” Masvidal replied. “My first love is boxing and I still love it to this day. If a champion in MMA can come over and challenge a champion in boxing? For me, it’s more than a dream, it’s a fulfillment. I first fell in love with boxing before UFC, started boxing before I even saw the UFC, so it’d be just full circle amazingness.”

Masvidal understands his chances would be slim in a fight with Canelo but refused to count himself out.

“He’s one hell of a boxer, my brother,” Masvidal said. “Chances are limited, but I’m a dog in every fight I’m in.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

In another interview, Masvidal revealed his next fight will likely come against the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in August or September.

Do you think we’ll ever see Jorge Masvidal box Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?