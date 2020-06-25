Jorge Masvidal Names The Most Powerful Puncher He’s Fought

Spread the word!













BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has revealed which one of his long list of opponents has the most powerful hands. ‘Gamebred’ is a 48-fight veteran and has fought many elite fighters during his 16-year career.

Speaking recently on Instagram Live Masvidal discussed the biggest punchers he’s faced. First on his list was Englishman Paul Daley who he fought at Shark Fights 13 in 2010.

“Uhm…he never caught me clean in the fight, but I felt his raw power and I was like man this guy’s got f**kin good pop,” Masvidal said. “It was Paul Daley. He’s got a good pop. Also, I was lighter in my career at the time. He hit me in my arms a couple of times and I could feel his thud.”

Masvidal went on to discuss being hurt by Krause but he notes that was more due to placement than actual power. ‘Street Jesus’ was able to take the shot and emerge victorious via the judges scorecards against Krause back in 2014.

“Let me see who else? James Krause hit me with a right hand, but it was more like the place (behind the ear) where he got me rather than actual raw power,” Masvidal said.

Ultimately ‘Gamebred’ settles on Darren Till as the biggest puncher he’s ever faced after being prompted by fans to discuss the UFC contender. Masvidal famously knocked out Till in their UFC London main event after surviving an early knockdown at the hands of the powerful Brit.

“Till, actually yes. That’s who I would definitely say. Till has the most power of anybody I’ve ever faced before. I remember his lead hand. He’s very well balanced. It wasn’t just like his straight left is powerful. When he hit me with a jab it felt like a regular right hand. It was like thudding the guy.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Are you surprised that Jorge Masvidal named Darren Till as the hardest puncher he’s fought?