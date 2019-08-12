Jorge Masvidal & Michael Bisping Officially Squash Beef At UFC Uruguay

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping used to hate each other, and if they were at the same event, something very well could’ve happened.

Yet, before Masvidal fought Darren Till, the two were able to squash their beef and have been civil since then. At UFC Uruguay, where Masvidal attended as a guest fighter and Bisping was working the commentary desk, they stopped by for a picture, which they both posted on Instagram, showing support of one another.

“Soda only these days with @gamebredfighter,” Bisping wrote.

“Didn’t have to be cool in England during my fight week but was respectful to me. Thanks for being a standup guy @mikebisping,” Masvidal wrote.

The two have been known to have had incidents in the past, and even after Bisping was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum the two got into it in China. Here is how Masvidal remembers it.

“We had another incident actually in China, which not too many people know about. So we were in China and [Bisping] got knocked out by [Kelvin] Gastelum, and I’m not going to f**k with nobody who just got knocked out, especially the way he did. It was like the Holy Ghost left his body, you know?”

“So I see him coming through the lobby, I was with numerous fans taking pictures and so I [turn] my back [to him]. I’m like ‘I don’t even want to see this dude right now’ but I’m not going to just run away either, and leave the fans hanging. I just got back to my hotel and people are forming a line, I’m going to give them the pictures that they want. So I got my back to him and I see him out of the corner of my eye, and I’m trying to like turn away so he doesn’t see my face. Just like a side-profile or something. But he comes right up to my face, sticks his middle finger in my face and starts going ‘fuck you, fuck you, piece of shit, you low-life, you ain’t shit man.’

“[He] starts to walk away, and I immediately lost my shit and I went after him and [UFC VP of Athlete Development] Reed Harris and company got in between us, and the UFC security. He did the whole show and stuff, talking shit while he’s backing up, getting into the elevator… I’m like why do all that when nothing comes out of it you know? You could have just sent me a message and told me hey lets meet at the workout room and talk about this, but he’s just not going to do that, you know?

“So I immediately send him a message, and I ended up posting it online because he’s such a punk, letting him know ‘man, stop disrespecting me every time you see me, just be man about it. Pick a place and lets go and lets fucking do it like men. Why are we talking? We both can fight to some degree—I don’t think he can fight for shit, but he claims to be a fighter—lets just go and scrap it out. That way we stop flirting with each other online.’”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping squashing their beef?