Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Calls Conor McGregor Fight ‘No-Brainer’ If McGregor Beats ‘Cowboy’

Ever since Jorge Masvidal established himself as one of the UFC’s biggest stars in 2019, a potential fight with Conor McGregor has been whispered about amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

The time for such a fight could not be more perfect. Currently, McGregor is set to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in the pay-per-view’s (PPV) main event. Should McGregor win the contest, which will take place at 170 pounds, it opens the door for a massive money fight between “Notorious” and “Gamebred.”

Masvidal has made it clear in the past that he truly believes he’d run through McGregor inside the Octagon. Masvidal’s manager, Abe Kawa, tells BJPenn.com that, if McGregor does beat Cerrone on January 18, a fight between the Irishman and his client is a “no-brainer.”

“I’d say, for him, after this fight with Nate, he’s really good in terms of finances right now,” Kawa said. “But one thing that’s not gonna change about him is that he’s a prize fighter. He’s a guy that wants the biggest prizes that he can possibly get. You’ve heard him in many, many interviews: I would think that, just based what’s out there right now, we’ve got to wait to see if Conor [McGregor] wins.

“If Conor wins, I think that’s a fight that would be interesting. I’m more curious to see what Conor’s body looks like at 170 over anything else because, let’s face it, if Conor goes up to fight ‘Cowboy’ and it’s a terrible fight — and I don’t foresee that happening at all, Conor’s never been in a terrible fight — but if it is a terrible fight, would Conor really be what we want next?

“I don’t know. If Conor goes out there and does what Conor does than I think that’s a no-brainer. If Conor loses, that’s where I think things get interesting.”

Masvidal comes off a spectacular 2019 run, recording three victories by way of finish, scoring the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, and being dubbed the UFC’s BMF Champion. The latter accomplishment seems to have enticed McGregor enough to want to fight Masvidal if everything falls into place in 2020.

What do you think about a potential fight between Masvidal and McGregor down the road?