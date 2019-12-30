Dana White Hints Potential Masvidal vs McGregor Fight Will Be For BMF Title

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White did not rule out the possibility of a BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

The prospect of a Masvidal vs. McGregor fight is one that has been discussed for months. White was initially not receptive to the idea as he felt Masvidal was too big. But after revealing that McGregor got annoyed with him for those comments, it seems like a fight that both competitors want.

White even hinted that Masvidal’s BMF title — which he won following his TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 — could be on the line as McGregor wants it.

“Conor wants that belt,” White told ESPN in a recent interview. “Conor wants that belt. I don’t know. I did it as a one-off. Like I said, it was fun, it was awesome. Let’s see what happens.”

But first, McGregor has to get past Donald Cerrone who he faces in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18 in Las Vegas.

It will notably be a welterweight bout but the reasoning given by White was that it was a lightweight fight where both competitors agreed not to cut weight. In addition, it would allow the Irishman to turn around quickly and potentially get another title shot.

But if things don’t work out that way, it could lead to another welterweight fight with Masvidal.

What do you think of Masvidal potentially defending his BMF title against McGregor?