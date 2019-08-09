Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Claims Title Shot Was Already Negotiated

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is next in line to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. However, the next man up after “Chaos” already seems to be set.

Earlier today, Leon Edwards claimed that Jorge Masvidal turned down a fight with him. However, Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, took to Twitter and labeled such claims as “fake news.” Kawa called the Englishman’s comments a “desperate” attempt and claimed Masvidal already has a title shot negotiated.

“#fakenews we were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes Jorge next fight is for the title. as for “demands” it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought askren. Thanks”

#fakenews we were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes Jorge next fight is for the title. as for “demands” it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought askren. Thanks https://t.co/gwFdTe8gGC August 8, 2019

Edwards responded to Kawa’s claims and called him a liar, claiming he was trying to “protect your boy.”

“shut your lying mouth you fat f*ck. stop trying to protect your boy and stop your desperate attempts to be tough on twitter your quiet as a mouse in person”

shut your lying mouth you fat fuck. stop trying to protect your boy and stop your desperate attempts to be tough on twitter your quiet as a mouse in person — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 8, 2019

A fan pointed out on Twitter that Covington has already been promised the next shot at Usman. Kawa acknowledged this before noting that, just because Covington is next in line, doesn’t mean Masvidal’s next fight won’t be for the title.

“He is. We knew this and are ok with it. Jorge next fight will be for the title. Doesn’t mean he is next for the title”

He is. We knew this and are ok with it. Jorge next fight will be for the title. Doesn’t mean he is next for the title — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) August 8, 2019

What do you think about Kawa claiming Masvidal already has a title shot negotiated?