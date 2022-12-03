Jorge Masvidal leaves Malki Kawa and First Round Management

‘Gamebred’ Jorge Masvidal is leaving First Round Management. After ten years of working side-by-side, the Cuban-American athlete will be going solo.

Reportedly, the split was amicable. ‘Gamebred’ will be working with sponsors and negotiating on his own from now on.

On Twitter, Alex Behunin reported:

“Jorge Masvidal is no longer being represented by First Round Management, per sources. He still has a relationship with FRM and are on good terms but will be negotiating on his own from now on.”

Jorge Masvidal is no longer being represented by First Round Management, per sources.



He still has a relationship with FRM and are on good terms but will be negotiating on his own from now on pic.twitter.com/20JwIwqlxu — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 3, 2022

Jorge Masvidal and First Round Management

Masvidal is a veteran MMA fighter with nearly 20 years of professional experience. He began his combat sports journey fighting in Kimbo Slice’s backyard and has since fought in Bellator, Strikeforce, The Playboy Mansion, and the UFC.

Starting in 2019, ‘Gamebred’ began his journey to superstardom. He had knockout victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and a BMF title win over Nate Diaz. This put the Jorge Masvidal name in the mainstream. With his success, Masvidal founded a tequila brand and MMA organization.

Masvidal most recently suffered a decision loss to former training partner Colby Covington. Masvidal then attacked Covington outside a restaurant and the two are currently in court.

First Round Management also split ways with Jon Jones last year after 11 years of working with one another. In April of 2021, FRM reported:

“After an 11 year journey as [Jone Jones] management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward.”