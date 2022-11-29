Jorge Masvidal distances himself from BMF title fight with Michael Chandler next: ‘He’s a quitter’

Symbolic BMF championship holder and two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has distanced himself from a potential future fight with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler in the future – insisting the Missouri native does nothing for his title aspirations, as well as labelling him “a quitter”.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender under the UFC banner, is without a win in his last three Octagon walks, suffered consecutive defeats against Colby Covington, as well as former champion, Kamaru Usman.

As for Chandler, the one-time vacant lightweight title chaser featured on the main card of UFC 281 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden – dropping an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss to Masvidal’s teammate, American Top Team staple, Dustin Poirier.

Weighing up his options following his third defeat under the UFC banner from five outings, Chandler suggested a welterweight move in pursuit of a BMF championship fight against Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal appears less than interested in fighting Michael Chandler

According to Masvidal, however, the Floridian referred to Chandler as a “quitter”, and questioned how he would propel him to a shot at welterweight gold if he defeated him.

“Michael Chandler is a quitter, man,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “That’s the first thing to be a BMF – I saw when he fought my boy, Will Brooks – Will Brooks hit him so hard, he just quit. He just quit in the middle of the thing – he turned his back, he shook his head and he said, ‘Nah, I’m done fighting.’ So, BMF my ass. That’s the first rule of being a BMF in anything; you can’t be a quitter – you might lose here and there, but you can’t give up on yourself.”

"There’s a lot of BMFs in this sport, but Chandler ain’t one of them… You can’t be quitting in the middle of a fight. Automatically disqualified."



“So that conversation of a BMF belt [fight] – tut, it’s not happening, man,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “Come on, Chandler – I know you don’t have a good perception of the world and stuff, but that’s not happening.”