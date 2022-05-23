Former two-time UFC welterweight contender, Jorge Masvidal has revealed a series of messages from Michel Pereira’s partner, Gina Amir Atelier – claiming that the latter had initially attempted to make contact with him, after Pereira alleged that Masvidal had first contacted her, in a bid to add fuel to a potential future fight.

Pereira, who co-headlined UFC Vegas 55 last weekend, managed to land his fifth consecutive victory, besting Masvidal’s American Top Team stablemate, Santiago Ponzinibbio with a split decision win. The outing earned both Pereira and Ponzinibbio Fight of the Night honors.

Following the triumph, Pereira once again echoed calls for a fight against Stockton fan-favorite, Nate Diaz, however, also alleged that the above mentioned, Masvidal had texted his partner, and explained how he would like to find out why Masvidal had made contact – in the Octagon in the future.



“I have a little bit of a problem with him (Jorge Masvidal), and I want to settle it,” Michael Pereira told assembled media. “He sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the hands together like, ‘amen.’ He sent it to my wife. He didn’t send it to me. I’ve never actually crossed paths with him. I didn’t have a chance to ask him, so I figured I really want to understand. But I might as well understand inside the Octagon, settle it over there.”

In response to Pereira’s claims, Masvidal leaked his Instagram direct message exchange with the Brazilian’s partner, claiming his fellow welterweight contender was attempting to use his partner to secure a “paycheck”.

Jorge Masvidal shares message exchange with Michel Pereira’s partner

“How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm?” Jorge Masvidal tweeted. “Wishing you guys the best #marriageconselor.”