Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has hit out at the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev – questioning if the Chechnya native is utilizing steroids, and questioning his longevity in the sport.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, returns to the Octagon this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 287, taking on Brazilian contender, Gilbert Burns.

Returning to his native, Miami, Florida – Masvidal has a three-fight losing skid to overcome against Burns, having previously dropped a pair of losses to former champion, Kamaru Usman, and last March, former interim titleholder, Colby Covington.

Hitting out at undefeated #3 ranked welterweight contender, Chimaev ahead of this weekend’s flagship event – Masvidal questioned how the AllStars MMA staple could call for a title fight after missing weight in his last outing.

Jorge Masvidal blasts rival, Khamzat Chimaev

And now, Masvidal has questioned if Chimaev had been utilizing steroids ahead of UFC 279, before predicting his impending exit from mixed martial arts.

“I’m not accusing him of using steroids – which I wouldn’t be surprised [of] anyway,” Jorge Masvidal said of Khamzat Chimaev during an interview with The Sporting News. “But anyone that’s doing steroids and not making the weight, you’re not a fighter. You are a version of a fighter, but you’re not a pure fighter because you can’t do that.”

“…I don’t think guys like that – he had already retired at some point because he caught Corona (COVID-19), or the flu, I don’t know,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “He made this whole big stink. I don’t know, personally, if he’ll be around this sport much longer.”

Himself weighing up his fighting future, Masvidal remained coy on hanging up his own gloves, however, admitted a loss to Burns at UFC 278 on Saturday would likely force him to consider walking away from active competition.