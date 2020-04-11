Jorge Masvidal: Kamaru Usman Is A Mere Insect Compared To Previous Opponents

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal says Kamaru Usman is a “mere insect” in comparison to the previous opponents he has faced.

Masvidal is expected to fight welterweight champion Usman next. The pair have been building a bitter rivalry over the past few months while negotiations for the bout continue to drag out.

In an interview with BT Sport, Masvidal is asked if a potential fight against Usman for the welterweight title would be the biggest of his career. He wasn’t too complimentary to his future opponent in answering the question, he said.

“Parts of it yes, parts of it no,” Masvidal said. “A fight is just more than the guy you have in front of you. It’s also a moment, it’ll be fighting for the UFC title, so that’s huge. But of the skill set? No.

“This animal hunter has tamed much more ferocious animals and wild beasts than this mere insect in front him. So as far as that goes, skill level goes, no. This individual will be tamed on that night, this matador will tame the wild animal and with ease, as well.”

Despite being impressed by Usman’s performance against Colby Covington at UFC 245, Masvidal doesn’t expect the 170lb champion to have anything for him. ‘Gamebred’ guarantees he’ll win the wrestling exchanges and ensure Usman is made to strike with him.

“I don’t know, he’s a boring-ass dude,” Masvidal said. “If I’m speaking from a straight tactical point, he doesn’t want to strike and he doesn’t fully commit to wrestling either. All he fully commits to is stalling. Just being a f*cking stall machine. For the first time he didn’t stall with [Covington] and it was a s*it kickboxing match and the world gave him all types of praise for it because he wasn’t his usual boring self and he actually threw some fists.

“We all know he’s not gonna throw fists when it comes to me. He’s gonna try to act like he’s gonna throw fists and then he’s gonna go for the takedown and he’s gonna quickly find out I don’t ever get held down by that guy. I won’t get out-grappled by that guy. I’ll put my life on that, I’ll put my money on it.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Is Kamaru Usman the toughest fight in the career of Jorge Masvidal?