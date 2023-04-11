Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has claimed he has no interest in providing any coverage to his recent run-in with division contender, Kevin Holland ahead of their respective outings at UFC 287 last weekend – detailing how the Californian striker “misgendered” him several times throughout their interactions.

Masvidal, a former two-time title challenger at the welterweight limit under the promotion’s banner, co-headlined UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, Florida – suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former title chaser, Gilbert Burns.

Following the defeat, Masvidal, a native of the ‘Sunshine State’, confirmed his retirement from mixed martial arts with immediate effect, citing a loss in efficiency in his recent fights, and how he only wanted to compete successfully against top contenders in the division.

However, prior to any sort of clash with Burns at the flagship event – Jorge Masvidal engaged in two separate altercations with Riverside native, Holland during fight week.

Initially Masvidal and Holland were corralled by teammates and UFC officials at the fighter hotel, before the two were then separated outside the venue following ceremonial weigh-ins, with Holland alleged to have confronted Masvidal, calling him “baby girl”.

Jorge Masvidals claims Kevin Holland “misgendered” him during UFC 287 run-in

Addressing his pair of run-ins with Holland, American Top Team veteran, Masvidal claimed he did not give a “flying f*ck” about the outspoken challenger.

“I don’t give a flying f*ck about this guy [Kevin Holland],” Jorge Masvidal told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “If I run into him in a parking lot, we can have a discussion man-to-man, but like to fight this guy, or to hype anything up for a fight? No thanks. The guy’s a quitter and a bum. He called me a girl – he misgendered, he straight up misgendered me. He said it himself that he misgendered me. And I won’t stand for that. I won’t take that.”

“I’m like, ‘Don’t play with me, bro.’” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’m not here to play with you in any way share or form. I don’t give a f*ck about your existence. If you do good, good. And if you do bad, I don’t give a f*ck. Just stay the f*ck away from me. You’re not gonna misgender me either.”

Featuring on the main card of UFC 287 himself, Holland managed to turn in his first victory inside three outings, defeating ATT staple, Santiago Ponzinibbio with a third round KO in a highlight-reel stoppage.