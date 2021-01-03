It appears Jorge Masvidal is game for a showdown with Colby Covington.

A welterweight grudge match between the pair has been slated for a while but nothing has come to fruition. Covington even claims Masvidal has been in hiding and isn’t a fan of the matchup stylistically.

However, UFC president Dana White recently revealed that’s not the case as it’s a fight the promotion wants and is currently being worked on.

And on Saturday, Masvidal hinted at a fight with Covington as he called for his next outing to take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

“The great state of Florida is open for business thanks to @GovRonDeSantis so let’s give the people what they want @AAarena #supernecessary”

Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa would then add the following.

“According to sources he wants Colby”

Coincidentally, Covington spoke of headlining an event opposite Masvidal at the same venue back in September.

“It’s got to be a PPV main event,” Covington said. “There’s no doubt about it. We’re two of the biggest draws in the company and we just so happen to be in the same weight class, and it just so happens we used to be best friends.

“I think the best place to propose it for would be American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. I think that would be a great ticket and hopefully, by the time fans come back, December or January. It’s perfect, it aligns perfect, and there’s a big market for MMA in Miami. People want to see fighting in Miami and I think the UFC needs to come back to Miami.”

While the venue may not be what they want, it looks like a fight is certainly in motion.

Do you think we’ll see Covington face Masvidal at the AA Arena?