Jorge Masvidal was full of praise for Kamaru Usman in his first interview since being knocked out by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC 261 this past weekend.

‘Gamebred’ first fought Usman for the welterweight strap back at UFC 251.

The MMA fan favourite took that fight on just six days’ notice and ultimately slumped to a decision defeat.

Less than one year later the 170lb duo got booked to face off once again.

This time, Masvidal had a full camp to prepare for UFC 261, something he was confident would push him toward victory.

On the night things did not go to plan for Masvidal who got knocked out by the champion inside two rounds.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Masvidal reflected on his first knockout defeat since 2008 and praised Usman for executing such a perfect piece of technique.

“I look at it, and I’m like ‘Wow, perfect timing,’” Masvidal said. “That misleading – I thought he was going in for a shot, and when I realized it wasn’t a shot, it was too late. I was throwing my check left hook, but it was already too late. I read the information wrong, so he sold it to me beautifully, and that’s why he got those results.”

“In that moment right there, I am a fan because I love the sport so much, and it was just beautiful technique,” Masvidal added

A couple of days after UFC 261, Masvidal is already thinking about what is next.

“There were definitely some bad moments and some good moments that came out of that fight,” Masvidal said. “I’m just ready for what’s next, you know?

“I’m 36 years old. I still feel good. I still can push myself in the gym and not be overwhelmed, even by the young guys, so why not give it another run, you know?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight next?