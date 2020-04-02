Jorge Masvidal Fires Shots At Kamaru Usman In New Video

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal continues to take shots at Kamaru Usman.

Both fighters are slated to collide for the welterweight title next in a bout that was initially expected to take place this summer during International Fight Week — that was until the coronavirus pandemic struck the world.

There was even talk of it going ahead on short notice at UFC 249 on April 18. However, it doesn’t look to be the plan for now with both sides regularly accusing the other of ducking each other.

Masvidal has made it clear he is no fan of Usman — someone he has repeatedly labeled as fake. That was more so the case when Usman jokingly teased “Gamebred” last year by pretending to not know who he was.

Masvidal hit back at Usman at the time with a video of the champion repeatedly talking about him. And now, the BMF champion has uploaded another video looking at the many personalities of Usman.

You can watch it below:

The video contains old footage of Usman from his wrestling days when he was known as “Marty” as well as old video of them together in the Fox Sports studio. It also displays footage of Usman reacting to Masvidal’s epic knockout of Askren last year.

Whenever this fight does eventually take place, the buildup looks set to be a heated and exciting one.

What do you think of Masvidal’s latest video?