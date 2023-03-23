Former two-time undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has claimed to be privy to some “insider information” ahead of his return to the Octagon next month against Gilbert Burns, claiming he will fight for gold against Leon Edwards before arch-rival, Colby Covington.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since UFC 272 back in March of last year, suffering a one-sided, unanimous decision loss against the above-mentioned former interim division titleholder, Covington in the pair’s long-awaited grudge-match in Las Vegas.

Returning to active competition at UFC 287 next month in his native Miami, Florida – Jorge Masvidal takes co-headlining honors against the aforenoted, Burns – beneath a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira, and Israel Adesanya.

Jorge Masvidal alludes to an immediate title fight with Leon Edwards post-UFC 287

And ahead of his co-main event return in the ‘Sunshine State’ against Burns, Masvidal claims that he has received some “insider information” – which would see him challenge for welterweight spoils against the above-noted, Edwards, despite the fact Covington has been tipped to fight for gold next.

“I’m fighting Gilbert (Burns), then I’m fighting Leon (Edwards),” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio during a recent interview. “I’m telling you that’s how it’s going to play out. I just got some insider information.”

Masvidal’s bold claims come off the back of a contradiction from UFC president, Dana White, who confirmed following UFC 286 that Edwards would be defending his undisputed crown against the brash, outspoken, Covington next – with the Clovis native calling for a UFC 290 showdown during International Fight Week in July.

Vowing to earn his way back to a rematch with former American Top Team training partner, Covington in the near future, Masvidal, who was involved in an altercation with the former outside a Miami steakhouse last April – promised to “murder” Covington under the UFC banner in a future re-run.