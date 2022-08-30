Jorge Masvidal is ‘easier than Kamaru Usman’: Brendan Schaub wants Leon Edwards to settle dispute with old foe

Brendan Schaub recommended Leon Edwards settle his longstanding dispute with Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon.

Edwards shocked the world when he scored a massive upset over the former pound-for-pound and division title holder Kamaru Usman with a vicious head kick in the main event of UFC 278. “Rocky” dethroned Usman to become the new welterweight champion of the UFC as well as only the second Brit to hold a title in the promotion.

Brendan Schaub wants Leon Edwards to fight Jorge Masvidal

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, Schaub expressed his desire to see Jorge Masvidal, coming off three losses in a row with two failed title shots, match up with Edwards for the welterweight belt. He believes “Gamebred” would be an easier opponent for Edwards as Usman possesses a bigger threat in the trilogy bout.

“I’d love to see Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards,” Schaub said (ht BJPenn.com). “If I’m Leon Edwards, that’s the fight I go for. A, it’s the biggest fight. B, it’s not an easy fight, but it’s easier than Kamaru. There’s a reason Kamaru is such a big favorite in the rematch. History would suggest that Kamaru should have won that second fight… So, you would assume in the rubber match that if Kamaru comes in focused, it’s going to be very similar. Leon Edwards’ team knows that.”

Considering their history, a showdown between the two would make for entertaining viewing and Schaub thinks that it would generate good viewership.

“I would be all over that Masvidal fight man, all over it. Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards, they’ll show the backstage stuff and hype it up, that would sell pretty freaking well. Also, it’s Masvidal man. I know he’s one and three in his last four, I don’t give a s*it. Put him in there. Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards, October, get it done.”

