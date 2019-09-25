Jorge Masvidal Releases ‘The Diaries Of A Street Fighter Part I: Road To The BMF Title (Video)

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career.

“Gamebred” will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2 against Nate Diaz. The winner will be awarded the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. UFC president Dana White is creating the one-off belt to award the winner.

As Masvidal prepares for the bout, he has released “The Diaries Of A Street Fighter Part I: Road To The BMF Title” on his official YouTube channel. You can check out the full video here:

Masvidal is hoping to secure the next shot at the UFC welterweight championship. The winner of the UFC 244 main event could very well be next in line for 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal is on a two-fight knockout streak at the moment over Darren Till and Ben Askren. The latter of which being recorded as the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds.

As for Diaz, he ended a three-year layoff in August with a decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. If Diaz can get past a streaking Masvidal in November, he could be looking at the first title opportunity of his UFC career.

Who do you think will walk away victorious at UFC 244 come November?