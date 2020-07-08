Jorge Masvidal ‘Devastated’ Mike Brown Won’t Be At UFC 251 Due To COVID-19

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is “devastated” American Top Team coach Mike Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is therefore unable to travel to ‘Fight Island’ for his welterweight title bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

The news broke last night that former UFC fighter turned elite-level MMA coach Brown had tested positive for the coronavirus in Las Vegas before he was meant to fly to Yas Island. Speaking to ESPN about the absence of his cornerman Masvidal said.

“It sucked emotionally just because I want him there when I get that belt. I needed this individual to be there because he’s a huge part of my career. He’s been there for such a long time. We’ve been friends for such a long time as well. It took the air from all of us.

“Every single one of me and my cornermen were devastated by it. Thank god, Mike doesn’t have any symptoms, nothing, any cold symptoms or sore throat or nothing. So he’s great right now.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Brown himself has also been speaking to ESPN to say he is “heartbroken” by his positive coronavirus test result, he said.

“Just heartbroken I’m not going to see Jorge win the world championship in person. Nobody deserves it more than this guy. Nobody has paid more dues. Jorge is also one of the most thoughtful athletes I’ve ever met. He makes everyone feel they are with him and a huge part of this journey.

“The truth is this guy has been honing his skills for more than 20 years and developed one of the highest fight IQs the sport has ever seen. As far as being COVID positive, I feel good. The only pain I feel is in my heart”.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will still be able to beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 without Mike Brown in his corner?