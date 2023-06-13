Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal ‘bans’ Conor McGregor following an incident which left the Miami heat mascot needing to be taken to the hospital.

Just a couple of days ago, McGregor was in attendance at the for a game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center as part of the NBA finals. During a halftime performance, McGregor was taken to half court to take part in a pre-planned bit with the Heat’s mascot, Burnie.

Unfortunately, it did not go well for Burnie as during the gag where McGregor would attack him, he received an injury that resulted in him being taken to the hospital. McGregor struck the mascot once, dropping him to the floor, before following up with a shot while Burnie was on the ground.

Many criticized McGregor for his actions, but his boss, UFC president Dana White seemed to think that it wasn’t just McGregor to blame.

“What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect?” White asked.

“What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like the Golden Knights mascot… I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet… I wouldn’t have professional fighters punch me in the face if I was a mascot. It doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Conor McGregor hitting Miami heat mascott

Jorge Masvidal ‘bans’ Conor McGregor from Miami

A proud Miami native, Masvidal came to the defence of the mascot following the incident, Tweeting that McGregor was now ‘banned’.

Connor u fucking pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) June 13, 2023 “Connor u f***ing pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch” – Jorge Masvidal tweeted towards McGregor.

Masvidal is now offically retired following his UFC 287 fight agsint fellow welterweight, Gilbert Burns.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal, was McGregor wrong for what he did?