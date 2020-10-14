UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal continues to strengthen his ties to the American President Donald Trump and his family. ‘Gamebred’ took part in the ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour alongside Donald Trump Jr. earlier this week.

The president himself was originally supposed to join Masvidal on the tour around Miami before he tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Trump Jr. took his place and was keen to rally support for the cause by using one of Miami’s most popular stars to help out.

“Awesome bus tour around Florida with the legendary @gamebredfighter talking the perils of socialism and communism,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. “Jorge’s family story is an incredible one and he gets what the democrats plan is and know where that leads. It’s an honor to be in the fight with him. COME SEE US IN LAUDERDALE AND MIAMI THIS EVENING IF YOU CAN!!!”

After spending some time together, the pair discovered that they not only share a hatred of communism but also a love of fast-food franchise McDonalds. Masvidal and Trump Jr. posted the below image to Instagram which praised the American eatery and mocked CNN who had previously reported the presidents diet mainly consists of fast food.

“🤣🤣🤣It turns out hating socialism isn’t the only thing the Masvidals @gamebredfighter and the Trumps have in common,” Trump Jr wrote. “We also eat way too much McDonald’s (see CNN’s commentary on @realdonaldtrump’s diet) so we had to stop and grab some on yesterday’s fighters against socialism bus tour in Florida. We may be onto something here elite athletes and the President of the United States love McDonald’s maybe there something special in there. My father may attribute his amazing head of hair to McD’s fries as per the articles last week🤣🤣🤣”

President Trump although unable to attend himself was fully supporting the bus tour and made sure all his followers got to see the good work Masvidal and his son were doing by reposting everything to his own personal Instagram.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal supporting Donald Trump during his election campaign?