Despite claiming he would likely snap his retirement from combat sports for a boxing rematch with former foe, Ben Askren in the future, Jorge Masvidal has mocked the former’s acceptance of a potential re-run – questioning if the Iowa native is “still alive” following his infamous 5-second KO loss back in 2019.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, confirmed his immediate retirement from active competition back in April, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns on home soil in Miami.

As for Askren, the former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship championship holder retired from mixed martial arts himself back in 2019, following a submission loss to Demian Maia in Singapore, and a surgical procedure on his hip.

However, over the course of this week, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have both entertained a potential rematch in the future – the former under the UFC banner, while Floridian veteran, Masvidal has offered to fight Askren inside the squared circle instead.

And sharing screenshots of his offer to UFC leader, Dana White to fight Masvidal under the UFC banner to boot – Askren also detailed a rather impressive physique he has been maintaining since his professional boxing debut against the outspoken, Jake Paul two years ago.

I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge. pic.twitter.com/T5y4QI9GAZ — Funky (@Benaskren) July 25, 2023

Jorge Masvidal again mocks Ben Askren’s 2019 loss to him

Poking fun at his 2019 record-setting knockout win over Askren inside just 5 seconds courtesy of an infamous flying-knee victory, Jorge Masvidal simply posted, “This guy (Ben Askren) still alive?” on his official Instagram account.

In the midst of a four-fight losing skid at the time of retirement, Masvidal, the current promoter of Gamebred Fighting Championship, dropped a pair of losses in title fights against former champion and ex-pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman – the second of which in a staggering second round KO loss in 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.