Jorge Masvidal believes Tyron Woodley will KO Jake Paul on August 29.

‘The Chosen One’ is set to make his boxing debut against Paul in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view that will also feature the likes of Amanda Serrano, Tommy Fury, and Daniel Dubois.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal explained why he’s backing Woodley to beat Paul.

“So, it’s not to diss Jake…Woodley can throw them hands; Ben Askren never could,” Masvidal said. “Woodley could’ve made his money grappling, which he did. He’s good enough of an athlete, and he’s good enough of an athlete to make his money with his hands and knock people the f**k out. I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that – That’s explosive, is a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over. So, (if) Jake wins, f**king wild. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know sh** about fighting, right? But, chances are Woodley‘s gonna knock him the f**k out.”

Masvidal spent some time in the gym with Paul but never actually saw him do any real work. In contrast, ‘Gamebred’ says he’s seen the best of Woodley and thinks he’s got what it takes to defeat the internet celebrity.

“We (Jake Paul and I) didn’t spar. I saw him hit the pads. I think I’ve seen him lightly sparring with guys. I’ve only seen from fights and the footage we have online when he’s going at a hundred, a hundred speed. That being said, I’ve also seen Woodley when he’s hitting pads, when he’s sparring at a hundred, and when he’s fighting at a hundred. And I do the math. Woodley wins, man. Woodley just wins, you know.”

“As long as he did his part – which was train, leading up to the moment; was in the gym, doing his thing – he’s gonna win,” Masvidal added. “There’s just too much experience and athleticism on that side. I think Jake’s a good athlete, but Woodley’s a different type of athlete, you know, that next, next-level athlete. And Jake’s gonna feel it in the fight. I don’t think he’s even ever sparred with somebody as athletic as Woodley that can cover the distance he can. If Woodley was to get tired or hurt, (he’d) clinch him and there’s nothing Jake could do. Yeah, the referee will break it up, but there goes four or five seconds. He’s gonna get manhandled in the clinch. I see Woodley winning.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal? Will Tyron Woodley beat Jake Paul on August 29?