Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will be given the opportunity to settle their bad blood in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5th in Las Vegas.

There was a point in time where they used to be close friends and training partners when the pair both trained at ATT. Masvidal and Covington would consider each other as brothers and could even be seen in one another’s corner before fights.

Their once friendship quickly dissolved after a falling out between the two in 2018, after ‘Gambred’ called out ‘Chaos’ for not paying one of the ATT coaches for training him for his UFC interim title shot, against Rafael dos Anjos back in 2018.

Since leaving ATT and joining Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde at MMA Masters in 2020, the former UFC interim Welterweight champ has presented a new version and persona, one that has rubbed Jorge Masvidal and many others up the wrong way.

“It’s so amazing that I’m going to get to punch this guy in the face, and I really don’t like this guy, and I’m going to get paid for it — a big amount of money. And I can’t wait just to expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan.” (‘Transcribed by MMA Fighting‘)

What does Jorge Masvidal think of Colby Covington after his departure of ATT?

The Florida native, who remains a member of Dan Lamberts ATT, has recently began to promote the fight by sharing a video titled ‘Juda Covington – The Real Street Judas‘, where Masvidal highlights Covington contradicting himself and being disingenuous, when speaking to the public and the media.

To be continued…. https://t.co/xC9yxnZuMR — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 3, 2022

Jorge Masvidal clearly is unable to find the Californian to be genuine and instead believes that he is playing a false character that no one likes in order to sell fights.

“If you don’t believe me, just ask him any…what’s his favorite law that Trump passed while Trump was in presidency, or anything like that. Ask that idiot anything politically related.

“You’ll see he’s just a fraud, man. He’s just holding up books to get triggers and things like that, but he doesn’t know anything about what he talks about. And about fighting, he’s very limited. I’m going to show it, March 5, how limited he is.”

Who gets their hand raised on March 5th? Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.