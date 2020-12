Kicking off the UFC Vegas 16 main card is a lightweight bout between Matt Wiman and Jordan Leavitt.

Round 1: Leavitt starts off with a side kick. Leavitt then transitions to double leg and lifts Wiman up to take to his corner. He then slams Wiman who is out cold right away!

Official result: Jordan Leavitt defeats Matt Wiman via knockout (R1, 0:22).