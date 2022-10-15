Co-headlining UFC Vegas 62 against long-time featherweight division mainstay, Cub Swanson in his bantamweight division debut — emerging 135lbs prospect, Jonathan Martinez turns in a career-best performance and victory — taking out the veteran fan-favorite with a series of leg kicks for a second round finish in the co-main event slot.

Martinez, who entered tonight’s fight with Swanson off the back of victories against Zviad Lazishvili, Alejandro Martinez, and Vince Morales, Martinez managed to show his speed difference and technical prowess in the first round against Swanson — beating the WEC veteran to the punch on occasion.

Dropping Swanson at the fence in the final moments of the first frame, Martinez would force the issue in the early goings of the second, firing off a series of leg kicks with felled Swanson and landed himself a TKO victory over the division newcomer.

Below, catch the highlights from Jonathan Martinez’s win over Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62