Jonathan Haggerty’s brother, Freddie Haggerty, scores brutal 2nd round KO in ONE Championship debut – ONE Friday Fights 49 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jonathan Haggerty and Freddie Haggerty

Freddie Haggerty made a big first impression in his ONE Championship debut.

Haggerty, who is the younger brother of reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, made his promotional debut as part of the ONE Friday Fights 49 card inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Squaring off with 50-win Muay Khao veteran Dankalong Sor Dechapan, Haggerty appeared to struggle with the range, eating a series of stiff jabs in the early going. But it didn’t take long for the 19-year-old to close the distance and light up his opponent with some vicious inside elbows.

READ MORE:  ONE Championship targeting mixed-rules clash between Demetrious Johnson and BBJ star Mikey Musumeci

Near the end of the opening round, Haggerty landed a right elbow against the ropes followed by a flurry of strikes that sent Dankalong crashing to the canvas. The Thai answered the count and got back to his feet just as the bell sounded, signifying the end of the first.

Haggerty picked up right where he left off in the second, quickly catching a kick from Dankalong and countering with a right followed by a left that landed flush. With his opponent staggered, Haggerty unleashed another right-left combo that put Dankalong down for the count.

READ MORE:  ONE Championship targeting mixed-rules clash between Demetrious Johnson and BBJ star Mikey Musumeci

Official Result: Freddie Haggerty def. Dankalong Sor Dechapan via KO (strikes) at 0:14 of Round 2.

Haggerty earned a ฿350,000 bonus ($10,000) from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive promotional debut. He moved to 20-4-1 overall with the victory.

Check Out Highlights From Freddie Haggerty’s ONE Championship Debut:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts