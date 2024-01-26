Jonathan Haggerty’s brother, Freddie Haggerty, scores brutal 2nd round KO in ONE Championship debut – ONE Friday Fights 49 Highlights

Freddie Haggerty made a big first impression in his ONE Championship debut.

Haggerty, who is the younger brother of reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, made his promotional debut as part of the ONE Friday Fights 49 card inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Squaring off with 50-win Muay Khao veteran Dankalong Sor Dechapan, Haggerty appeared to struggle with the range, eating a series of stiff jabs in the early going. But it didn’t take long for the 19-year-old to close the distance and light up his opponent with some vicious inside elbows.

Near the end of the opening round, Haggerty landed a right elbow against the ropes followed by a flurry of strikes that sent Dankalong crashing to the canvas. The Thai answered the count and got back to his feet just as the bell sounded, signifying the end of the first.

Haggerty picked up right where he left off in the second, quickly catching a kick from Dankalong and countering with a right followed by a left that landed flush. With his opponent staggered, Haggerty unleashed another right-left combo that put Dankalong down for the count.

Official Result: Freddie Haggerty def. Dankalong Sor Dechapan via KO (strikes) at 0:14 of Round 2.

Haggerty earned a ฿350,000 bonus ($10,000) from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive promotional debut. He moved to 20-4-1 overall with the victory.

Check Out Highlights From Freddie Haggerty’s ONE Championship Debut:

