Reigning UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones won the ESPY Awards’ 2023 Fighter of the Year honors.

As announced by play-by-play man Jon Anik during the UFC 290 broadcast, ‘Bones’ was revealed as the winner following his stunning return to the Octagon at UFC 285 in March.

Jon Jones wins an ESPY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Cc5jO8Ud2B — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 9, 2023

Jon Jones spent the majority of his career dominating the light heavyweight division and capturing the 205-pound crown on more than one occasion. During his legendary reign ‘Bones’ dispatched some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Ryan Bader, ‘Shogun’ Rua, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Glover Teixeira, and Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones Returns to Defend His Heavyweight Title in November

After running through the light heavyweight division, Jones walked away from the sport for three years. In March 2023, ‘Bones’ made his triumphant return with his sights on the heavyweight world title. Jones made his divisional debut by taking on top contender, Ciryl Gane, at UFC 285. Jones only needed 2:04 to remind the world just how good he is, scoring a first-round submission over ‘Bon Gamin’ to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

Next, Jon Jones will put his title on the line against the general consensus heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic. The two MMA icons will square off inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, at UFC 295 in November.