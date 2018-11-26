Jon Jones Will Never ‘Reply To Chuck [Liddell] Calling Him Out Again’

Jon Jones will never reply to Chuck Liddell for any more social media call outs after “The Iceman’s’ most recent performance last night against Tito Ortiz.

Both Jones and Liddell have taken shots at each other over social media. “The Iceman” throwing the first verbal jab. Chuck said he would like to fight Jones and that “Bones” could stand to learn a thing or two from him. Jones, however, didn’t take kindly to Liddell’s callout and responded by questioning Liddell’s character and ability to still compete.

After Liddell’s terrible showing last night against his rival Ortiz, Jones responded to a flippant comment on Twitter. A purely hypothetical match-up.

Yeah it’s official, I am never replying to chuck calling me out again. https://t.co/oDYJ91Aes0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 25, 2018

“Yeah, it’s official,” Jones wrote. “I am never replying to Chuck calling me out again.”

Jones wasn’t done yet. He then went after his old rival Rashad Evans who was working as an analyst on the Liddell-Ortiz 3 broadcast. Evans apparently questioned whether or not Jones had been clean for any of his fights outside of his Ovince Saint Preux bout in April of 2016.

According to Jones, he was more physically impressive than ever in that “OSP” fight and he took a shot at Evans while dismissing the accusation:

It’s easy for him to talk shit when he knows he’ll never be in the top 10 again. His theory makes no sense, I was freaking massive for that OSP fight. Literally bigger and more ripped than I had ever been for any previous fight. Hey Rashad 🤫 https://t.co/kHvQzS9lur — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 25, 2018

Jones will meet Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on December 29, 2018.