UFC president Dana White has stated that fans may finally get to see Jon Jones make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this summer, with former champion Stipe Miocic touted as a potential opponent.

Jon Jones has not fought in the UFC since 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes via a controversial judge’s decision. Shortly after, Jones announced that he would be relinquishing his 205lb title in favor of a move up a weight division. However, with 2022 now well on its way, ‘Bones’ is still yet to make an appearance.

Thankfully, UFC president Dana White appears to be hopeful of a summer return for the former champ. In an interview with TMZ Sports, White was discussing the upcoming international fight week:

“Listen, people have been talking about how awesome this card is, and I was just telling somebody the other day our lineup for this summer is incredible,” White said. “I’m hoping that Jon Jones is gonna be a part of that lineup this summer.”

When asked about a potential opponent, the UFC president simply stated:

“Yeah, Stipe makes sense.” (Transcribed via TMZ Sports).

Jon Jones’ Route To The Heavyweight Title

When Jon Jones initially announced that he would be moving up in weight, it was with the stipulation that it would only be for a shot at the belt. However, due to his extended layoff, ‘Bones’ has now fallen down in the pecking order.

The likes of Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa and Stipe Miocic are all also vying for a shot at Francis Ngannou‘s belt. As a result, Dana White does not seem inclined to allow Jones an immediate title shot.

Instead, a number one contender bout against Stipe Miocic appears to be the route Jones will have to take. However, if the former 205lb champion is able to overcome Miocic, especially if he does so in an emphatic fashion, the UFC will be unable to deny him a go at the belt.

What is your prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

