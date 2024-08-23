Jake Paul calls out ‘Scared’ Dana White for ducking Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Renowned disruptor, Jake Paul has once more hit out at UFC CEO, Dana White — claiming the long-time promotional boss is “scared” to book a long-rumored fight between current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, and former divisional kingpin, Francis Ngannou in a much-anticipated pairing.

Paul, who made his return to the boxing ring earlier this summer, most recently landed his tenth professional win, landing a sixth round knockout win to BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star and former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry.

And later this year, the Ohio native is slated to headline a Netflix broadcasted event in Arlington, Texas, taking on former world heavyweight champion and brutal knockout puncher, Mike Tyson in a much-scrutinized pairing.

As for Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight titleholder is slated to headline a PFL (Professional Fighters League) card in the Middle East in October, battling Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira in his first venture to the SmartCage.

Jake Paul doubts Dana White wants to book Jon Jones – Francis Ngannou

And amid claims from fans that he is currently “ducking” a title unification bout with interim champion, Tom Aspinall ahead of his planned UFC 309 return against Stipe Miocic later this year, Jones and White have both been blasted by Paul — who accused them of avoiding Batie star, Ngannou.

“Well, I think Dana’s (White) scared to make it happen,” Jake Paul said of Jon Jones versus Francis Ngannou overnight at a PFL press event. I think Dana’s scared to lose his horse in Jon Jones. I love Jon Jones but that’s too much of a risk for Dana to take. Francis is one of the baddest, if not the baddest man on the planet. So, I think Dana’s scared. I don’t think he would want to do that.”

In his most recent mixed martial arts walk, Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles against then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane over two years ago — handing the Frenchman his first professional defeat in a unanimous decision win in Anaheim, California.