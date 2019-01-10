Jon Jones’ UFC 232 Drug Test Results Have Arrived

Like any fight involving Jon Jones, MMA fans have been a little skeptical in the days following “Bones'” return win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. However, his UFC 232 drug test results may inspire at least a little more confidence.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Jones was tested by both USADA and the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on the night of UFC 232. Those results have come back clean:

“Breaking: Jon Jones was drug tested by USADA and the California State Athletic Commission on the night of UFC 232 on Dec. 29 and all tests have come back clean. No picograms of the M3 metabolite, which was the source of all the controversy and drama last month, were found.”

A Great Start To 2019

Jones sent the MMA world into a major frenzy during the week of UFC 232. It was found that he had failed multiple drug tests for metabolites of the anabolic steroid Turinabol ranging from August to December. That was especially concerning considering it was the exact steroid Jones was returning from suspension for.

The steroid was supposedly a ‘residual’ amount left over in his system from previous use. Oddly enough, none of those showed up in his current tests for UFC 232.

But USADA deemed the amounts so small that he would not be sanctioned. Not everything went forward as planned, however. With UFC 232 originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, the NSAC decided it didn’t have enough time to correctly evaluate the situation. They decided not to license Jones. UFC 232 was then moved to Los Angeles on short notice. Jones was given a surprise drug test by the CSAC and also required to undergo VADA testing.

He passed that first surprise test and has now passed both his USADA and CSAC tests on fight night. With Jones planning to fight several times in 2019, this is arguably the best start he could have hoped for. As we’ve learned with “Bones” many times before, he isn’t quite out of the woods just yet.

It’s a great start no doubt, but as Dana White likes to say, ‘we’ll see what happens.’