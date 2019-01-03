Jon Jones Trashes UFC Rankings With Classic Khabib Quote

Jon Jones is back near the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings following his third-round stoppage of Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. But that’s not enough for him, as Jones trashes the rankings using a classic quote from another UFC champion.

“Bones” appeared at No. 2 on the pound-for-pound ranks in the latest official update, coming in behind only longtime rival Daniel Cormier. Jones beat Cormier twice, however. Even though the second fight was shrouded by the controversy of his failed drug test, the controversial MMA legend doesn’t believe that should stop him from being ranked at the top.

He reacted to his new ranking on Instagram this week, calling his runner-up spot ‘number one bulls**t’ by citing Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Many would agree with Jones’ assessment of the situation. Cormier only just relinquished the light heavyweight title, and he’s still the heavyweight champion. But Jones’ two previous wins over the onetime ‘champ-champ’ still have countless MMA fans believing Jones is the superior fighter.

Like it or not, it’s hard to argue with that fact until Cormier can prove he is the better man inside the Octagon. Thankfully for him, it seems like their rivalry is just as heated forever and a trilogy fight could go down this year.

If and when it does, the title of the UFC’s true pound-for-pound king will certainly be on the line.