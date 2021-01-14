If we have a discussion about who has been the most dominating fighter in the MMA scene some names will come up. There is a name that will remain forever: Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. With a record of 26 wins, one doubtful and painful loss, and one (1) no contest, the American fighter reigned over the light-heavyweight division for years.

Now, after leaving his 205lb title vacant he wants to demonstrate he is the GOAT by jumping to the heavyweight division. Jones will try to win a second title and leave a legacy. This means adding up to 60lbs in order to pass from 205 to 265 lbs. He started bulking up in August 2019 and with a consistent approach, he reached 240 lbs in December 2019. On Wednesday he uploaded his new physique on his Instagram account.

Jon Jones last fought in February 2020 when he defended the title against Dominick Reyes. He won by unanimous decision and right now ‘Bones’ is waiting for his next opponent. He will be fighting the winner between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and #1 contender Francis Ngannou.

Do you think Jon Jones will becoem a champion at heavyweight?