Jon Jones rips uFC rival Tom Aspinall’s fighting résumé: ‘I have no clue who 90 percent of it is’

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has ripped the winning résumé of interim divisional gold holder, Tom Aspinall, claiming that beyond just 10 percent of fighter’s in the Atherton native’s record, he’s unfamiliar with the rest of the names Aspinall has competed against.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, has been sidelined since he struck vacant heavyweight gold back in March of last year, landing an opening round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

Slated to make his return at UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Endicott native, Jones was forced from a Madison Square Garden clash with former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, having suffered a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks before the bout.

Jon Jones questions Tom Aspinall’s winning résumé

And expected to fight Ohio veteran, Miocic in his return later this annum, Jones, who has been the subject of many call outs from interim gold holder, Aspinall, has shot down the incoming British heavyweight – questioning his fighting résumé.



“Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous call outs.”

“I mean, it doesn’t really work like that,” Jon Jones replied to a user on his X account. “I was a champion when I was 23 years old, you can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is, meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career.”

“It’s a wild world we live in!” Jon Jones continued. “People can be so quick to try to replace you, throw you away, discredit your work. That’s the best thing about them stats or just being able to see the fruits of your labor. Be an absolute savage at what you do, at whatever capaticy that may be. Let the work speak for itself, be undeniable in this world ladies and gentleman. Be absolutely undeniable.”

As he continues to recover from surgery to address his pectoral tendon tear, Jones also confirmed this week how he has undergone a procedure to address a long-standing series of elbow spurs, facing 10 weeks on the sidelines as a result.

