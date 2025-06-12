Jon Jones is “quitting” if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall, says rival Daniel Cormier

UFC legend Daniel Cormier believes that Jon Jones is outright “quitting” if he opts to retire instead of defending the UFC heavyweight championship against Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones doesn’t seem overly interested in making a fight against Tom Aspinall happen – despite the fact that the Englishman is the interim heavyweight champion. It’s the big fight that everyone in the sport wants to see but for whatever reason, ‘Bones’ would rather stall and delay as much as he possibly can.

There are conflicting reports at the moment regarding what’s actually happening, but one thing we know for sure is this: Jon Jones is trolling the mixed martial arts community, and he seems to be having a lot of fun along the way.

Recently, Jon Jones decided to hit out at former rivals Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier. In a video on his own YouTube channel, ‘DC’ had an interesting response for his former foe.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Jon Jones not fighting Tom Aspinall

“Not everybody gets to retire – Jon Jones will get to retire from fighting, but if he doesn’t fight this guy, then that’s just him quitting,” Cormier said. “There’s one real fight for him and he’s not so old and washed up that he can’t take it.

“… I can tell you guys on good authority, if I was still fighting today, and I was still the heavyweight champion, and Tom Aspinall was the No. 1 contender, I would have already fought him, 1,000 percent. The mindset that I carried throughout my fight career, knowing how dangerous, it would have done nothing but excite me to see someone standing across the octagon that could potentially beat me, or knock my ass out.

“That would make me train harder, smarter, and be more prepared than I ever could have been. That’s what that would have done to me. What it’s doing to Jon Jones is very disturbing and very hard for me to understand. Becasue in my mind, this guy is a fighter. I’ve seen him do it time and time again. It’s a very weird situation.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie