Jon Jones’ criticism of Tom Aspinall questioned by Daniel Cormier

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Jon Jones‘ criticism of Tom Aspinall following his UFC 321 no contest.

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty divisive figure – and that much is an understatement. He has been involved in so many controversies over the years that we’ve lost count, and there’s no guarantee that there won’t be more to come.

He also wasn’t a big fan of the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall, with many believing that he actively ducked him for over a year. Regardless of whether or not you believe that, there’s no denying that the timing of him now wanting to take on Alex Pereira at UFC White House next summer is strange.

After Jones suggested that Aspinall is a quitter, his former rival Daniel Cormier had a few things to say.

Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones

“When Jon Jones is getting called a duck, when Jon Jones is getting told that Tom Aspinall is the guy to beat him, he’s sitting back hoping that something happens to give him a reason to go and downplay that,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “We spoke about it prior to the fight; I told you guys that if Ciryl Gane won, Jon would constantly go, ‘That’s the guy you thought would beat me?’

“Guys, that was a four-minute round of a fight. They did not fight a long [enough] fight to really form an opinion. You couldn’t really form an opinion as strongly as so many have. I think the reason they’ve formed an opinion in the strong way that they did is that they’ve never seen Tom struggle at all.”

“Is Jon Jones being a little bit too harsh?” Cormier asked. “Can we really form that strong an opinion based on four minutes? Does Tom Aspinall not deserve a little grace? And are we reacting only in this way because we’ve never seen him struggle at all? And also, how much can you struggle in four minutes? He had a bloody nose, and I think because he had that bloody nose, it made people feel, ‘Oh my god, this dude’s in trouble.’ Again, still 21 minutes left in the fight.

“I watched Khabib Nurmagomedov lose a round to Justin Gaethje, and end up submitting him afterward and overtaking the fight. A lot can change between minute 4 and minute 7, 9, 15, 21, all the way to 25.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting