Jon Jones has recognized that his time at light heavyweight is done following his last performance against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Jones had vacated his UFC light heavyweight title almost two years ago after his last fight in February 2020. The youngest champion in the history of UFC reigned over the 205-lbs division during his time but was less than impressive in his last two title defenses where he managed razor-thin decision wins over Reyes and Thiago Santos.

Taking to Twitter, he made his intentions of aiming for the heavyweight crown clear with his weight gain and call-outs of top-tier heavyweight fighters.

My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2022

How will Jon Jones fare in the heavyweight division?

UFC heavyweight division has a dominant champion in Francis Ngannou who has opponents terrified of his power. Jon Jones has expressed interest in fighting ‘The Predator’ but has reportedly not accepted any offers to fight him. He could be being patient with his weight gain and ensuring some experience in the division first before taking on Ngannou.

Dana White hinted at the possibility of Jon Jones getting an interim heavyweight title shot in his debut fight in the weight class. Heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic looks to be the most likely option for Jones’ first fight at heavyweight and it could also be for the interim heavyweight title shot.

Ngannou underwent successful knee surgery and is expected to remain on the sideline for another nine months or a whole year. He may have his next opponent in place already if he chooses to re-sign and if Jones is able to get the interim title strap. There are also contractual disputes between Ngannou and the UFC which could see White losing out on his heavyweight champion.

Do you think Jon Jones should fight Francis Ngannou?

