Jon Jones Thinks It’s ‘Only Fair’ For Thiago Santos To Get Instant Rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes it’s “only fair” for Thiago Santos get another crack at the title once he’s healthy.

Jones defended his light heavyweight title against Santos in the main event of UFC 239 earlier this month. However, it was via split decision. Santos won the fight on one of the judges scorecards, and his performance was even more impressive considering he had a compromised knee early on in the contest.

“Marreta” has since undergone surgery on both knees and recently revealed how tough things have been for him. Jones would respond to the tweet with an inspirational message:

“Remember God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers,” Jones tweeted. “Life is all about perspective. Use this time wisely, I have no doubt you will. Handle this adversity with your head high, never know who you’re inspiring. God Speed”

When a fan responded suggesting for the two of them to run things back, Jones was receptive to the idea:

“I think that’s only fair,” he replied.

Santos is expected to be out for the remainder of the year but could be in line to face Jones once he’s 100 percent. As for the reigning champion, he is expected to fight once more this year with Corey Anderson likely to be the next contender.

Do you want to see this rematch once Santos is healthy?