Thiago Santos Has Successful Knee Surgeries, Plans On Returning ‘Better And Stronger’

The road back to the Octagon begins for former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos.

“Marreta” underwent surgery Wednesday on both his knees and shared an update on social media afterwards, revealing everything was now fixed:

“After four hours of surgery, the doctors say everything is fixed,” Santos wrote on Instagram. “Now my focus is on a full recovery so I can get back in there better and stronger!”

Santos injured his left knee early on in his split decision loss to Jon Jones earlier this month. Despite the setback, the Brazilian took “Bones” all five rounds and even won the fight based on one judge’s scorecard.

He had one surgery to repair a ligament and meniscus injury in his left knee. The other was for a meniscus injury in his right knee, which he notably went under the knife for earlier this year as well.

But with both the problems fixed, Santos can now focus on his comeback as he only looks likely to return to action in 2020. And given how close his fight with Jones went, it’s possible he can get the rematch he desires and show the world what he can do at 100 percent.

For now though, recovery will be his prime focus.

Do you think Santos will get a rematch with Jones in his return to the Octagon?