It’s unclear when former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon, but he seems down for a matchup with Stipe Miocic.

Jones hasn’t competed in the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He won the bout via unanimous decision before vacating the belt shortly afterward for a move to heavyweight.

Jones has been sidelined ever since as he looks to restructure his body, and bank account, in preparation for a move up in weight. He’s been at odds with the UFC brass regarding a new contract and negotiations are ongoing.

During a recent tweet, Jones teased who he could return against.

Jon Jones Hints At Matchup With “The Greatest Heavyweight Of All Time”

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

“The greatest heavyweight of all-time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it?” Jones said. “I’m game.”

Miocic has remained sidelined for about a year since he lost his heavyweight belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. He’s been relatively quiet since his loss to Ngannou and hasn’t actively been in negotiations to return to the cage.

Ngannou is expected to miss at least nine months of cage time after he undergoes knee surgery. He entered his fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with a badly compromised and torn right knee.

This could potentially set up another interim heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Miocic. While UFC president Dana White hasn’t publicly addressed the prospects of the matchup, it’s hard to deny that it would be a great matchup for the fans to watch.

Another name in the mix to keep an eye on for Jones’ return is Curtis Blaydes, who most recently defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266.

Regardless of what the UFC intends to do with the heavyweight title picture, Jones seems very interested in a matchup with Miocic.

Who do you want to see Jon Jones fight in his heavyweight debut?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.