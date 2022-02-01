UFC heavyweight Curtis Blayde has called out divisional rival Ciryl Gane, branding the matchup “logical” for the pair.

Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes took to social media this week to challenge former UFC interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in a matchup that would pit the No.4 against No.1.

“This has to be the next logical matchup for the both of us @ufc #makessense #dancepartner #heavyweight #contenders” Blaydes said via his Instagram.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Ciryl Gane

Blaydes is currently riding a one-fight win streak after a bounce-back win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik via decision following his devastating KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Before this Blaydes had complied a solid win streak which included wins over Alexander Volkov and Junior dos Santos.

Blaydes has proven himself as one of the division’s best wrestlers with a great ground and pound game which saw add some good names to his record early in his UFC tenure. Over the past few years, Blaydes has shown development in his striking ability and has only ever lost to the current champion, Francis Ngannou and Lewis.

Gane is just two weeks off his first career loss which saw him challenge Ngannou for the heavyweight title at UFC 270. The Frenchman moved incredibly quickly in the promotion, showcasing his elite striking and freakish speed. In just two years Gane became the interim heavyweight champion, taking out, taking out Rozenstruik, Volkov and Lewis on the way.

Although Gane has brought striking ability the UFC heavyweight division has not seen before, his grappling was exposed by Ngannou who took him down and controlled him for large portions the fight. this is an aspect that Gane will need to address if he wants to beat Blaydes.

How would Curtis Blaydes vs. Ciryl Gane go?

