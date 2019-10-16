Jon Jones Takes Plea Deal Following Strip Club Incident Charge

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal for a charge stemming from an April incident at a strip club.

Jones was charged with battery in July for an alleged incident at a strip club in New Mexico. According to a cocktail waitress, Jones reportedly “pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck.” In addition, she claimed “Bones” put her in a chokehold and “slapped her p***y.”

Jones would deny the allegations straight away and on Tuesday, appeared at Bernalillo (New Mexico) County Metropolitan Court. As per ESPN, he pleaded no contest for disorderly conduct.

He received a 90-day deferred sentence during which he must avoid arrest or violations of the law, cannot consume alcohol or drugs, be under unsupervised probation, not return to the scene and pay court fees.

That doesn’t mean he’s guilty, however. As per New Mexico, “no contest is considered a concession of the charge without admission of guilt or mounting any defense.”

It’s not the first time Jones has been in the news today. A report today claimed he was hit with multiple tax liens totaling over $1 million. However, the 205-pound champion came out and denied those reports. However, there was no mention of the court hearing.

