Jon Jones Denies Recent Tax Liens Report

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has come out and denied the reports of him being hit with a number of tax liens.

Earlier today, it was reported by Bloody Elbow that “Bones” was hit with multiple state and federal tax liens. One of the liens totaled approximately $1.3 million.

However, that’s not the case according to Jones. In an Instagram video posted recently, he spoke out against the report and told his fans not believe everything they read on the internet.

Here’s what he said in the video:

“So an article came out today saying Jon Jones owes, I don’t know, a million dollars or something like that in taxes,” Jones said while driving. “Whoever wrote that article don’t know what they’re talking about.

“My financial situation is unbelievable. I’m not even trying to brag. I have made millions and millions of dollars this year. And I’ve paid millions of dollars in taxes which I’m all caught up on. I’m a proud American who pays my taxes to the city of Albuquerque and the United States of America. Lots of taxes. I’m not even sure why I’m addressing this public. I don’t need people walking around thinking I don’t got money and I can’t afford to pay the government. That couldn’t be further from the truth. No need to even elaborate. Have a blessed day. And whoever’s digging into this financial thing, mind your business. Don’t count my cheese.”

