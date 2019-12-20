Jon Jones Takes Aim At Dominick Reyes’ Failed NFL Career In Lengthy Statement

Spread the word!













Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight championship up for grabs against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8.

There has been a substantial amount of friction built up between Jones and Reyes ahead of their title clash. In fact, Reyes has been doing some media recently to promote the fight, and Jones has been keeping his ear out for what Reyes has been saying. Jones took to Twitter to issue out a lengthy statement in response, taking a shot at Reyes’ failed NFL career.

“Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me. You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it. I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember.

“Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now. With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now #StudAthlete < #GodGivenTalent“

Jones and Reyes will headline the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8. Reyes earned his title opportunity by knocking out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston. Now, he’ll attempt to dethrone the most dominant champion 205 pounds has ever seen.

What do you think about Jones’ comments towards Reyes? Who are you picking at UFC 247?